Two more suspects sought in kidnapping of N.C. prosecutor's father

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - Authorities searching for two additional suspects charged in the gang-related abduction of a North Carolina prosecutor’s father offered a reward of up to $25,000 on Wednesday for tips leading to their arrest.

The two men, Jakym Camel Tibbs and Quantavious Thompson, are considered armed and dangerous fugitives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

They are among eight people accused in the kidnapping of Frank Janssen from his Wake Forest home on April 5. Janssen, 63, was held hostage until he was rescued by federal agents in Atlanta four days later.

Janssen’s daughter is a Raleigh, North Carolina, prosecutor who helped send Blood gang member Kelvin Melton to prison for life.

Melton, 49, was among six people charged in the case last week. He is accused of using a mobile phone smuggled into his prison cell to send instructions to his co-conspirators on how to kill Janssen and dispose of his body.

Prosecutors announced charges on Wednesday against Tibbs, 21, and Thompson, who is 18 or 19 years old and also known by the alias “Kirkwood Quan,” federal authorities said.

“My office will continue to pursue everyone involved with this crime,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas Walker for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “This deliberate attack on our judicial system cannot be tolerated.”

Five people already charged in the case were ordered held without bail at detention hearings in Atlanta on Tuesday.

They are expected to be extradited in the coming weeks to North Carolina, where the case will be tried. The sixth, Melton, remains in prison.