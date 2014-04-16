FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two more suspects sought in kidnapping of N.C. prosecutor's father
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 16, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Two more suspects sought in kidnapping of N.C. prosecutor's father

Colleen Jenkins

2 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - Authorities searching for two additional suspects charged in the gang-related abduction of a North Carolina prosecutor’s father offered a reward of up to $25,000 on Wednesday for tips leading to their arrest.

The two men, Jakym Camel Tibbs and Quantavious Thompson, are considered armed and dangerous fugitives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

They are among eight people accused in the kidnapping of Frank Janssen from his Wake Forest home on April 5. Janssen, 63, was held hostage until he was rescued by federal agents in Atlanta four days later.

Janssen’s daughter is a Raleigh, North Carolina, prosecutor who helped send Blood gang member Kelvin Melton to prison for life.

Melton, 49, was among six people charged in the case last week. He is accused of using a mobile phone smuggled into his prison cell to send instructions to his co-conspirators on how to kill Janssen and dispose of his body.

Prosecutors announced charges on Wednesday against Tibbs, 21, and Thompson, who is 18 or 19 years old and also known by the alias “Kirkwood Quan,” federal authorities said.

“My office will continue to pursue everyone involved with this crime,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas Walker for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “This deliberate attack on our judicial system cannot be tolerated.”

Five people already charged in the case were ordered held without bail at detention hearings in Atlanta on Tuesday.

They are expected to be extradited in the coming weeks to North Carolina, where the case will be tried. The sixth, Melton, remains in prison.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.