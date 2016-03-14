Ohio man pleads guilty to kidnapping son from mother in 2002

Bobby Hernandez is seen in an undated picture released by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office/Handout via Reuters

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An Ohio man pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple charges in connection with taking his 5-year-old son from his mother’s house in Alabama in 2002 and living with him under false identities for 13 years, officials said.

Bobby Hernandez, 53, pleaded guilty to 15 charges — two counts of felony kidnapping, 10 counts of tampering with records, two counts of interference with custody and one count of forgery, Joe Frolik, spokesman for Cuyahoga County prosecutor said.

Seventeen other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement that does not including sentencing, said Hernandez’s attorney, Ralph DeFranco. Hernandez had been in jail on a $250,000 bond since last November and initially pleaded not guilty to the 32 charges in December.

Prosecutors said on Monday that Hernandez had told his girlfriend - the boy’s mother - that if she ever broke up with him, she would never see the boy again.

“We weren’t going to let this go and proceed lightly,” Cuyahoga County prosecutor Timothy McGinty said in a statement. “Just think if this was your child or your grandchild, what a terrible thing it would be. You would wonder everyday what had happened to him.”

Sentencing is scheduled for April 13. Hernandez faces up to 54 years in prison, Frolik said.

DeFranco said Hernandez has accepted responsibility for his actions, and he called his client a “good father.”

”His son is still living in the same house with the same people,” DeFranco said. “He is an adult and lives where he wants.” Hernandez’s fiancee and her children live in the house as well.

Hernandez was arrested in November 2015 after the FBI received a tip that the father and son were living in Cleveland under the name Jonathan Mangina.

Julian Hernandez, now 19, had been found in a national database for missing children after he used an incorrect Social Security number for his college applications and his school notified authorities, Alabama police previously said.