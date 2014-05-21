Mother arrested in death of three daughters in Los Angeles suburb

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A California mother has been arrested in the killing of her three daughters, aged 2 months to 3 years, who were found dead at a home in a Los Angeles suburb, police said on Wednesday.

Carol Coronado, 30, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday evening at the home just outside suburban Torrance, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Deputy Pauline Panis.

Police were called to the home, where they were met by the woman’s relatives, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Coronado was found next to the bodies of her three children and was immediately detained, the statement said. She was taken to a hospital for examination before being booked in a sheriff’s station jail, the statement said.

Sheriff department’s representatives could not immediately provide information on how the three girls died, and a coroner’s official said he could not release further details.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Dave Coleman told the Los Angeles Times that investigators found a number of knives at the home but that there could be “multiple causes of death” and there was “a lot of blood.”

The three girls were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s statement said. The father was questioned late on Tuesday at the local sheriff’s station but was not arrested, the Los Angeles Times reported.