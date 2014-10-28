Grandfather kills daughter, granddaughter and self in Seattle

(Reuters) - A grandfather shot dead his daughter, granddaughter and then turned the gun on himself on Monday in a Seattle home, authorities said.

Officers received a call at around 8:15 p.m. from a 10-year-old boy who was inside the home and said his grandfather threatened his mother and sister with a handgun before he shot them, the Seattle Police Department said.

The boy ran from the home as the man, who police described as being in his 60s, shot himself. The identities of the shooter and the victims were not provided, and further details were not immediately available.

The Seattle Times newspaper reported that the granddaughter was in her teens, citing a police spokesman.

Police said they were investigating.