FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Martin Luther King Jr. estate sues daughter over Nobel medal, Bible
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
February 4, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 4 years ago

Martin Luther King Jr. estate sues daughter over Nobel medal, Bible

David Beasley

2 Min Read

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., and CEO of the King Center speaks during the Martin Luther King, Jr. 46th Annual Commemorative Service in Atlanta, Georgia, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The estate of Martin Luther King Jr. has sued the late civil rights leader’s daughter over possession of his 1964 Nobel Peace Prize medal and a Bible used by President Barack Obama during his second inauguration.

In a suit filed in Georgia on Friday, the estate, chaired by King’s elder son, Martin Luther King III, said Bernice King “has secreted and sequestered the property.” The estate is seeking an emergency court order forcing her to return the items.

Bernice King said her brothers, Martin and Dexter King, told her last month that they wanted to sell their father’s medal and personal Bible to a private buyer, a move she opposes.

“While I love my brothers dearly, this latest decision by them is extremely troubling,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our Father MUST be turning in his grave.”

Bernice King is chief executive officer of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, a nonprofit group in Atlanta formed by King’s widow after his 1968 assassination.

She said the items have been under her care in recent years and have remained in “a safe and secure location” since her father’s assassination and the death of her mother, Coretta Scott King, in 2006.

William Hill, attorney for the King estate, could not immediately be reached for comment. The legal action was filed in Fulton County Superior Court in a suit that marks the latest public dispute between King’s heirs.

In August, the estate sued the King Center, seeking to end the license that allows the center to use the King name and image. That lawsuit cited a “strained” relationship between the estate and the King Center, which includes a museum and the civil rights leader’s crypt.

Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.