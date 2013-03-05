Henry Kissinger hospitalized in New York after fall at home

Henry Kissinger, chairman of Kissinger Associates, speaks during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was admitted to a New York hospital on Tuesday after a fall at his home and was expected to be released later in the day, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center said in a statement.

A hospital spokeswoman declined to give more details.

Kissinger, 89, has remained a leading voice on U.S. foreign policy since serving Republican Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford in the 1970s.