Henry Kissinger hospitalized in New York after fall at home
U.S.
March 5, 2013 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

Henry Kissinger hospitalized in New York after fall at home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Henry Kissinger, chairman of Kissinger Associates, speaks during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was admitted to a New York hospital on Tuesday after a fall at his home and was expected to be released later in the day, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center said in a statement.

A hospital spokeswoman declined to give more details.

Kissinger, 89, has remained a leading voice on U.S. foreign policy since serving Republican Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford in the 1970s.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Sandra Maler

