Henry Kissinger hospitalized in New York after fall at home

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was admitted to a New York hospital on Tuesday after a fall at his home and was expected to be released later in the day, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center said in a statement.
A hospital spokeswoman declined to give more details.
Kissinger, 89, has remained a leading voice on U.S. foreign policy since serving Republican Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford in the 1970s.
Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Sandra Maler