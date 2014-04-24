FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. seeks $700,000 in illegal proceeds traced to ex-South Korea leader
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 24, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. seeks $700,000 in illegal proceeds traced to ex-South Korea leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has sued in court to recover $700,000 in alleged corruption proceeds traced to former South Korean President Chun Doo-Hwan.

The money, seized from a California bank account, comes from the sale of a home in Newport Beach, California, that Chun’s son bought in 2005 using funds allegedly traced to his father’s corruption, the department said.

Chun, a general who seized power in a 1979 coup, was convicted in South Korea in 1997 of receiving more than $200 million in bribes.

He and his relatives laundered some of the money through shell companies in South Korea and the United States, the Justice Department said.

“The U.S. will not be a safe repository for assets misappropriated by corrupt foreign leaders,” Bill Lewis, who runs the FBI’s Los Angeles office, said in announcing the action.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.