U.S. President Barack Obama visits U.S. military personnel stationed at Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which borders North and South Korea, outside Seoul, March 25, 2012. U.S. President Barack Obama visited South Korea's tense border with the North on Sunday in a show of solidarity with U.S. ally Seoul and a message of resolve to Pyongyang's new young ruler in his country's nuclear standoff with the West. REUTERS/Larry Downing

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday that North Korea, which has planned a rocket launch for next month, will achieve nothing through threats and provocations.

Obama, talking on the eve of a nuclear security summit in Seoul, said such a launch would increase reclusive North Korea’s isolation. North Korea says the rocket will send a satellite into orbit.