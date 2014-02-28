FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollywood's Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher engaged: reports
February 28, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Hollywood's Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher engaged: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mila Kunis (L), seen at the Toronto Film Festival on September 10, 2013 and Ashton Kutcher, seen at an LA Lakers game in Los Angeles May 1, 2012, are seen in a combination photo. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Alex Gallardo/Files

(Reuters) - Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are engaged to be married, according to U.S. Weekly and the E! entertainment news website.

The two, who have been dating for about two years, appeared together on the popular television sitcom “That ‘70s Show.”

Photographs on the US Weekly and E! websites taken of Kunis on Thursday in Los Angeles show her sporting a large diamond ring on her left hand.

Kutcher, 36, is divorced from actress Demi Moore. He appears in the TV sitcom “Two and a Half Men” and starred last year in the movie “Jobs.”

Kunis, 30, appeared in the movies “Ted” in 2012, “Black Swan” in 2010 and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” in 2008.

She was the longtime girlfriend of actor Macauley Culkin.

Representatives for Kunis and Kutcher did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
