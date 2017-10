U.S. paves way for possible $1.7 billion tank sale to Kuwait: statement

A U.S. M1A2 "Abrams" tank fires during U.S. led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" in Vaziani, Georgia, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has given its approval for a possible $1.7 billion military sale to Kuwait for the recapitalization of 218 M1A2 tanks and related equipment, services and training, a Pentagon agency said on Tuesday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, in a statement, said the contractors involved included General Dynamics Corp, Raytheon Co, Meggitt PLC, Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp and Honeywell International Inc, among others.