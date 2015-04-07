Former 49er Kwame Harris arrested after trying to bite officer

(Reuters) - Former professional football lineman Kwame Harris was arrested on charges including assault and driving under the influence after he tried to bite an officer who found him sleeping in a car in San Francisco, police said on Tuesday.

Harris, 33, who played most his career for the San Francisco 49ers, was asleep in an Audi sedan parked in a driveway with the engine running when officers investigating a nearby hit-and-run found him on Sunday, said San Francisco police spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan.

When he woke up, he appeared to be in an altered mental state and he tried to bite one of the officers, Gatpandan said, adding that the officers arrested Harris without suffering any injury.

Harris was later found to have struck a recreational vehicle with his car in the hit-and-run collision close to where he was arrested, and he was also linked to another hit-and-run in a different part of the city, Gatpandan said. No one was injured in those collisions.

Harris was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of a drug and hit-and-run, Gatpandan said.

He was released from jail on $146,000 bail on Monday, said a spokeswoman for the San Francisco County Sheriff’s Department.

It was not immediately clear if Harris has obtained an attorney and he could not be reached for comment.

Gatpandan said investigators are still working to determine what drug Harris might have been using before his arrest.

Harris, an offensive tackle, played from 2003 to 2007 for the San Francisco 49ers and he played his final season in 2008 with the Oakland Raiders.