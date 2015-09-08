FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. union's victory sets up court challenge to major labor board ruling
September 8, 2015

U.S. union's victory sets up court challenge to major labor board ruling

Daniel Wiessner

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A unit of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters has won an election to represent California recycling plant workers, opening the door to a legal challenge of a U.S. labor board’s decision redefining the relationship between companies and workers hired by franchises and staffing agencies.

A spokeswoman for the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday said Teamsters Local 350 won the 2014 election handily, by a vote of 73-17. The ballots were not counted until last week, after the board issued a decision saying the plant’s owner, Browning-Ferris Industries, was a “joint employer” of workers hired by a staffing company.

The board in its decision threw out a 30-year-old standard that said companies had to have direct control over employment matters such as hiring and firing to be held liable for labor violations. The 3-2 ruling said indirect control, even when it is not exercised, is enough.

The union’s lawyer, Susan Garea, said Browning-Ferris is expected to refuse to bargain with the Teamsters. If that happens, the union would file a complaint with the board, she said, and the case would likely end up before a U.S. appeals court, though it could take years.

Trade groups and Republican lawmakers have said the decision marked a major shift in U.S. labor policy that will force franchise parents and companies that rely on contract labor to overhaul their operations.

Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

