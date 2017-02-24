FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Groups appeal decision that upheld U.S. rule on retirement advice
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 24, 2017 / 11:09 PM / 6 months ago

Groups appeal decision that upheld U.S. rule on retirement advice

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.

"This is a misguided rule that will harm retirement savers and financial services firms that provide needed assistance and options to their clients, including modest savers and small business employees," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Financial Services Institute, Financial Services Roundtable, Insured Retirement Institute, and Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said in a statement.

The groups had sued to halt the Labor Department's recently enacted "fiduciary" rule requiring brokers to put their clients' best interests first when advising them about individual retirement accounts or 401(k) retirement plans. But Chief Judge Barbara Lynn for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas ruled that the department had weighed adequately weighed the costs of complying with the rule against the benefits provided to consumers.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.