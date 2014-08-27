Four family members drown in Oregon lake

(Reuters) - Four members of a family, including two children, have drowned at an Oregon lake, in an unusual occurrence that may have started with one person getting into trouble in the water and other members of the family wading in, authorities said on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, passers-by found the body of a 3-year-old boy in Henry Hagg Lake, about 25 miles east of Portland, said Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sergeant Bob Ray.

Sheriff’s investigators came across towels on the shore of the lake near where the child’s body was discovered and four pairs of shoes and a small dog running around that seemed to have been left behind, Ray said.

On Tuesday, divers found the bodies of three of the boy’s family members, Ray said. They all lived at a home in Hillsboro, Oregon.

“In a swimming incident, when you have four people that have died that’s extremely rare and a very extraordinary, tragic situation and what occurred and how it occurred we really don’t know,” Ray said.

Investigators speculate that one member of the family got into trouble in the lake, which has a bottom that drops suddenly in places, and the others rushed in and drowned, he said.

Police identified the dead family members as Jeremy

Scholl, 3, his mother Gabriela Garcia-Ixtacau, 25, her brother Michael Garcia-Ixtacau, 13, and Jova Ixtacau-Castano, 42, who was the mother of Gabriela and Michael.