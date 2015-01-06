FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daughter of Lakers' General Manager Mitch Kupchak dies at 15
January 6, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Daughter of Lakers' General Manager Mitch Kupchak dies at 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 15-year-old daughter of longtime Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak has died after a long illness, the team said in a statement.

The Lakers offered no other details on the death of Alina Claire Kupchak in the posting on the team’s website late Monday. It said the family was asking for privacy “and would like to express their gratitude for everyone’s love, support, thoughts and prayers.”

“My prayers are with the Kupchak family,” Lakers star guard Kobe Bryant said on Twitter. “There are no words to describe such a loss R.I.P. Alina.”

Former Lakers great Earvin “Magic” Johnson also tweeted his condolences to Kupchak.

“Laker Nation, please send your thoughts and prayers to our outstanding GM Mitch Kupchak and his family,” Johnson said on Twitter.

Kupchak, who played for the Lakers alongside Johnson during the 1980s, has been general manager of the franchise since 2000.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
