Son of Louisiana senator arrested for drunken driving, hit and run
June 14, 2013 / 2:07 AM / 4 years ago

Son of Louisiana senator arrested for drunken driving, hit and run

Brendan O'Brien

2 Min Read

U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu (D-LA) speaks during a news conference after Hurricane Isaac in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

(Reuters) - The 21-year-old son of U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu was arrested and charged on Thursday with drunken driving and hit and run after he allegedly struck a pedestrian while driving the wrong way down Bourbon Street in New Orleans, police said.

Connor Snellings was taken into custody at about 3 a.m. local time at the corner of Bourbon and St. Louis streets after he failed a field sobriety test, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said in a statement that a breathalyzer given to Snellings showed his blood alcohol content was 0.211, more than twice the legal limit in Louisiana.

“We love our son wholeheartedly, but we are extremely disappointed by his irresponsible actions last night,” Landrieu, a Democrat, said Thursday in a phone interview with the Times-Picayune newspaper in New Orleans. “These actions have serious consequences both at home and in our legal system.”

Police said the unnamed pedestrian he is accused of striking with his vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Snellings also was booked for driving the wrong way on a one-way street, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and possession of alcohol in a vehicle, according to police.

A passenger in Snellings’ vehicle was charged with having an open container in a vehicle and public intoxication, police said.

The incident took place in the heart of the city’s French Quarter neighborhood, famous for its music, food and lively bar scene.

Landrieu has represented Louisiana in the U.S. Senate since 1997.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
