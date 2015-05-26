Former Los Angeles policeman sought in murder arrested in Mexico: report

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A former Los Angeles police officer who fled after he was accused of killing a man following a fight near a Southern California nightclub district has been arrested in Mexico, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.

The paper cited unnamed sources familiar with the case as saying Henry Solis, 27, had been taken into custody.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report and the Times provided no further details.

Solis is accused of shooting Salome Rodriguez Jr. multiple times on March 13 near a strip of nightclubs in downtown Pomona, about 35 miles (55 km) east of Los Angeles.

Solis, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, was terminated by the Los Angeles Police Department after he was named a suspect in the case.

Authorities say that after he was named a suspect, Solis fled to Mexico, allegedly with the help of his father, 53-year-old Victor Solis.

The father was arrested in late March and charged with lying to federal agents.