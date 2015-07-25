Two people hurt in blaze at Las Vegas Strip hotel

(Reuters) - A fire burned trees and cabanas around an outdoor pool at the Cosmopolitan Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, injuring at least two people and forcing guests to evacuate, a fire official said.

The two injured people suffered smoke inhalation, and at least one was transported to a hospital, said Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Sandra Baker in a phone interview.

“There was some damage to some windows; very, very minor damage to the building. It was contained to the pool area,” Baker said.

The fire, which broke out at around noon local time, burned trees and cabanas surrounding an outdoor pool at the 14th floor of the hotel before it was extinguished, Baker said. Photographs on social media showed a huge mass of black smoke from the fire.

Guests were evacuated from the hotel because of smoke, said Baker, who could not immediately say if the entire hotel or only part of it was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.