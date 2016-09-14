WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. The Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday said it would move 10 college sports championships from North Carolina because of a state law that restricts rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Two days ago, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced it would relocate seven championship sporting events from North Carolina for the 2016-17 season in protest of the law known as House Bill 2 or H.B. 2.

The measure, enacted in March, requires transgender people to use bathrooms in publicly owned buildings that correspond with the gender listed on their birth certificate, not the gender they identify as. The law also bars local government measures aimed at protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from discrimination.

The ACC's announcement will affect championships in soccer, football, swimming and diving, basketball, tennis, golf and baseball that were set to be held at neutral sites across North Carolina.

"The decision to move the neutral site championships out of North Carolina while H.B. 2 remains the law was not an easy one but it is consistent with the shared values of inclusion and non-discrimination at all of our institutions," Clemson University President James Clements, chairman of the ACC Council of Presidents, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; editing by Grant McCool)