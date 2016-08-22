FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
White House says confident in legality of transgender bathroom rules
August 22, 2016

White House says confident in legality of transgender bathroom rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access is seen in the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina May 3, 2016.Jonathan Drake/File photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration is confident about the legal basis of its transgender student bathroom guidelines, White House press secretary Josh Earnest said on Monday after a U.S. judge granted a nationwide injunction against the rules.

Reed O'Connor, a judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in a decision late on Sunday that the Obama administration did not follow proper procedures for notice and comment in issuing guidelines, which state that transgender public school students must be allowed to use bathrooms of their choice.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Bill Trott

