Clinton says militants used weapons from Libya in Algeria attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday Algerian militants involved in an attack on a desert gas plant in Algeria this month had weapons from Libya.

“There is no doubt that the Algerian terrorists had weapons from Libya. There is no doubt that the Malian remnants of AQIM have weapons from Libya,” she said at a Senate hearing on the September attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya. AQIM - Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb - is an affiliate of al Qaeda.