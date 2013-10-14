Alleged al Qaeda figure to be in court in New York on Tuesday

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An alleged senior al Qaeda figure who has been transferred to the United States after interrogation on a U.S. Navy ship is expected to appear in court in New York on Tuesday, the chief federal prosecutor for Manhattan said on Monday.

Libyan Nazih al-Ragye, also known as Abu Anas al-Liby, was handed over to U.S. civilian officials over the weekend and is in the New York area, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.