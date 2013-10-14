FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alleged al Qaeda figure to be in court in New York on Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 14, 2013 / 7:15 PM / in 4 years

Alleged al Qaeda figure to be in court in New York on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An alleged senior al Qaeda figure who has been transferred to the United States after interrogation on a U.S. Navy ship is expected to appear in court in New York on Tuesday, the chief federal prosecutor for Manhattan said on Monday.

Libyan Nazih al-Ragye, also known as Abu Anas al-Liby, was handed over to U.S. civilian officials over the weekend and is in the New York area, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.

Reporting by David Ingram; editing by Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.