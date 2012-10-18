FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Treasury targets woman tied to Gaddafi's son
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 18, 2012 / 7:12 PM / 5 years ago

Treasury targets woman tied to Gaddafi's son

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Treasury Department on Thursday imposed financial sanctions on a woman accused of supporting the son of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in his efforts to overturn the country’s transition towards democracy.

The U.S. Treasury said it was targeting Dalene Sanders because she was moving money from banks and providing other services to aid Saadi Gaddafi, the former dictator’s son.

“We are determined to oppose all those who seek to foster violence, fear, or instability in Libya,” David Cohen, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

The Treasury’s designation of Sanders is part of its broader goal to prevent funds belonging Libyan people from being misused, Cohen said.

As a result of Treasury’s action, Americans are prohibited from dealing with Sanders and any of her assets under U.S. jurisdiction are frozen.

(This story corrects Sanders’ gender throughout)

Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.