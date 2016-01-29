FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. will support efforts to resolve political chaos on Libya: White House
#World News
January 29, 2016 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. will support efforts to resolve political chaos on Libya: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States strongly supports efforts to diplomatically resolve political issues in Libya as part of its strategy toward Islamic State, the White House said on Friday.

In a briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the United States is concerned about security in Libya and mindful of the risk Islamic State poses to areas of political chaos.

“We’re going to confront (Islamic State) and continue to confront it in the way that we have now for many months,” he said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
