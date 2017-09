U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the General Session of the 2015 Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting in Washington February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama sent a formal letter to Congress on Monday extending a national emergency for Libya for a year because of the conflict over power and access to the country’s resources.

“The situation in Libya continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” Obama said in his letter to Congress.