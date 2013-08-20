State Department reassigns U.S. officials after Benghazi review

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four State Department officials placed on leave after an attack last year on a U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, have been reassigned after a review found there was no breach of duty by the employees, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“The State Department has determined that the four officials that were placed on administrative leave ... should be reassigned to different positions within the department and will be returning to work,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told a daily briefing.