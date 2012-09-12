FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says concerned by deadly attack on U.S. Libya diplomats
#World News
September 12, 2012 / 2:59 PM / in 5 years

Russia says concerned by deadly attack on U.S. Libya diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expressed deep concern on Wednesday over an attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya and said it considers all attacks on diplomats to be “manifestations of terrorism”.

“Moscow views the events in Cairo and particularly in Benghazi, which led to the tragic deaths of four American diplomats, with deep concern,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We decisively condemn all attacks on foreign diplomatic representations and their employees as manifestations of terrorism that can have no justification,” it said.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Thomas Grove

