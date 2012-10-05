FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two suspects held in Istanbul over killing of U.S. envoy: TV
#World News
October 5, 2012 / 9:30 AM / in 5 years

Two suspects held in Istanbul over killing of U.S. envoy: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Libyan government militia guarding the main entrance of the U.S. consulate that was attacked last week, fixes a note written by Libyans against the attack, in Benghazi city September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two suspects in the killing of U.S. ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens have been detained at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, Turkish broadcaster Kanal D reported on its website on Friday.

It said Turkish police held the two suspects, described as Tunisian citizens, as they tried to enter the country with fake passports.

Police in Istanbul declined comment on the report.

Stevens was one of four Americans who died when Islamist gunmen stormed the Benghazi consulate last month.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
