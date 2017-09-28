FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. air strike kills 'several' Islamic State militants in Libya
#World News
September 28, 2017

U.S. air strike kills 'several' Islamic State militants in Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. air strikes killed several Islamic State militants in Libya earlier this week, the U.S. military said on Thursday, the second series of strikes in the country in recent days.

In a statement, U.S. Africa Command said the strike took place 100 miles (161 km) southeast of Sirte on Tuesday in coordination with Libya’s Government of National Accord.

Islamic State militants in Libya set up a desert army composed of at least three brigades after they lost their stronghold of Sirte last year, a senior prosecutor said on Thursday.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Leslie Adler

