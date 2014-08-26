FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon says Egypt, UAE responsible for Libya strikes
#World News
August 26, 2014 / 6:19 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon says Egypt, UAE responsible for Libya strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military believes the governments of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates were responsible for a recent series of airstrikes on Islamist factions within Libya, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral John Kirby, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, declined to give details of why the Obama administration believed those two countries conducted the mysterious strikes.

Three years after rebels toppled longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is sinking deeper into chaos as armed factions battle in various cities and two rival legislatures compete for power.

Reporting By Missy Ryan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

