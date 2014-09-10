Cougar that injured boy in California tracked for third day

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Game wardens and hounds combed steep, wooded canyons and ravines for a third day near California’s Silicon Valley on Tuesday, searching for a mountain lion that injured a 6-year-old boy, but the cat has so far evaded trackers, wildlife officials said.

The boy was hiking a trail with family and friends on Sunday in a densely wooded preserve adjacent to a winery, just west of the town of Cupertino, when the mountain lion pounced on him and tried to drag the child away, his parents told officials.

The boy’s father and another man in the group rushed the cat shouting at the animal, and the cougar retreated into the woods. The boy was left with bite wounds and scratches to his upper body, head and neck, and was hospitalized following the attack.

Kirsten Macintyre, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the boy has since been released and was home with his family, who officials have not publicly identified.

A team of sheriff’s deputies, game wardens and a tracker with dogs immediately mounted a search for the lion, which resumed after daybreak on Monday and was extended into Tuesday with the addition of a second tracking crew, Macintyre said.

She said motion-sensitive cameras also were being been set up in the vicinity, along with several live cage traps.

On Tuesday, DNA from cougar saliva samples taken from the victim’s clothing showed the mountain lion was a male. From witness accounts and the size of paw prints left behind, the cat is believed to be a young adult, about three-quarters full grown, or roughly 90 pounds in weight, Macintyre said.

If the animal is captured and its DNA matches the saliva samples, the lion will be killed in the interest of public safety, officials said.

Initial search efforts revealed tracks indicating the lion had followed the group of hikers back to their vehicles after the attack, according to the fish and wildlife agency.

But as of late Tuesday afternoon there was no word from searchers on any progress in locating it, Macintyre said.

“The cat could be 25 miles away by now,” she said. “We’re certainly putting every resource we can into finding this animal.”

The hunt for another mountain lion that mauled a man in his sleeping bag about two years ago ended after six days with the cougar never found, Macintyre said.

Mountain lions are solitary, elusive creatures that tend to avoid people, and attacks on humans are rare. Sunday’s incident marked the 14th documented attack in California dating back to March 1986. Only three were fatal.