Another lion-like animal spotted in Milwaukee metro area

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - Another large mountain-lion type of an animal has been spotted in metro Milwaukee, where similar reported animal sightings have captivated residents in recent weeks, authorities said on Thursday.

A large wild cat, similar to a mountain lion or cougar, was spotted on Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Grafton, about 20 miles (30 km) north of the north-side Milwaukee neighborhood where similar sightings where reported more than two weeks ago, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

Deputies went to the area but were unable to confirm the sighting. State wildlife officials have been contacted, the sheriff’s department said.

“If you see the animal, stay away, and contact your local police jurisdiction,” the department warned.

Milwaukeeans have been fascinated by the possibility that a lion is roaming their city since July 20, when a woman reported seeing a lion in her neighborhood.

Since then, police have responded to dozens of calls from residents who say they have seen a lion-like cat, while the reported sightings have dominated local news, water-cooler talk and social media.