U.S. stocks, Treasuries liquidity risk 'elevated': New York Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Liquidity risk on U.S. stocks and Treasuries seems “elevated” even as investors and traders can easily buy and sell these securities, a New York Federal Reserve blog released on Tuesday showed.

The increase in liquidity risk in these two sectors likely stemmed from structural changes rather than, as some analysts suggest, from tighter capital regulations on Wall Street dealers which traditionally make markets for stocks and Treasuries, a group of New York Fed economists wrote in a blog titled “Has Liquidity Risk in the Treasury and Equity Markets Increased?”

While the liquidity of stocks and Treasuries have returned to levels they were at prior to the global financial crisis, episodes of illiquidity such as the “flash crash” on Wall Street in 2010 and the “flash rally” in Treasuries in Oct. 15, 2014 seem to occur more frequently, New York Fed economists Tobias Adrian, Michael Fleming, Daniel Stackman, and Erik Vogt said.

Some analysts have named tighter regulations as the key factor for these “flash” events where stock or bond prices plummet or soar in a matter of minutes without fundamental reason. Strict capital rules, they say, have forced dealers to take less risk and own fewer stocks and Treasuries on their books even during times of extreme market volatility.

The New York Fed economists, however, see the rise in liquidity risk as being due to another factor.

“Our findings further suggest that the increase in liquidity risk is more likely attributable to changes in market structure and competition than dealer balance sheet regulations, since the latter would also have caused corporate bond liquidity risk to rise,” the New York Fed economists said.