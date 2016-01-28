Dole Foods' listeria-contaminated salad affects three more people

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said three more people have been reported ill due to a multi-state listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads produced by Dole Food Company Inc [DFCI.UL].

The people who were reported ill were from Connecticut, Missouri, and New York, the CDC said. (1.usa.gov/1UgNjeO)

Dole Food on Wednesday voluntarily recalled all salad mixes produced in its processing facility at Springfield, Ohio, after the CDC reported one patient death and 12 hospitalizations on Jan. 22, linked to consuming the contaminated salad.

Listeriosis, caused by eating food contaminated with listeria, primarily affects older adults, pregnant women, newborns and adults with weakened immune systems.