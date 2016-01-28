FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dole Foods' listeria-contaminated salad affects three more people
#Health News
January 28, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Dole Foods' listeria-contaminated salad affects three more people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said three more people have been reported ill due to a multi-state listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads produced by Dole Food Company Inc [DFCI.UL].

The people who were reported ill were from Connecticut, Missouri, and New York, the CDC said. (1.usa.gov/1UgNjeO)

Dole Food on Wednesday voluntarily recalled all salad mixes produced in its processing facility at Springfield, Ohio, after the CDC reported one patient death and 12 hospitalizations on Jan. 22, linked to consuming the contaminated salad.

Listeriosis, caused by eating food contaminated with listeria, primarily affects older adults, pregnant women, newborns and adults with weakened immune systems.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

