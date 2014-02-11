Schools locked down in NY's Nassau County after reports of gunman

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four schools in Nassau County on New York’s Long Island were locked down on Tuesday after reports of a gunman in the neighborhood, a school official said.

Two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school that comprise the district in Nassau County were locked down at 2:30 p.m. and educators were waiting for permission from police before allowing students to leave.

Nassau County Police declined to confirm reports of a gunman, saying they were in the early stages of gathering information.

“We heard there was an active shooter in the neighborhood,” said Island Trees School District Superintendent Charles Murphy. “We are waiting to hear from police that it is safe and sound so the students can go home.”