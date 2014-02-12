FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Suspect arrested after school lockdown in NY's Nassau County

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A suspected gunman who caused the lockdown of four schools on New York’s Long Island on Tuesday has been arrested and the lockdown has been lifted, police said.

The Island Trees School District in Nassau County locked down its schools at 2:30 p.m. after reports of a gunman in the neighborhood, Superintendent Charles Murphy said.

A spokesman for the Nassau County Police Department said: “The suspect is in custody at this point.”

He said the lockdown had been lifted but had no further details.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Dan Grebler, Bernard Orr

