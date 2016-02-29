Lockheed Martin to pay $5 million in settlement over Kentucky plant: U.S.

Workers can be seen on the moving line and forward fuselage assembly areas for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter at Lockheed Martin Corp's factory located in Fort Worth, Texas in this October 13, 2011 handout photo provided by Lockheed Martin. REUTERS/Lockheed Martin/Randy A. Crites/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has agreed to pay $5 million to settle alleged violations over the operating of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah, Kentucky, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

The department, in a statement, said the settlement will resolve allegations that the company knowingly submitted false claims for payment under their contracts to operate the plant and violated law over managing hazardous waste.