FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Car crashes into Los Angeles airport terminal, three hurt
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 1, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 2 years ago

Car crashes into Los Angeles airport terminal, three hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A car crashed into a terminal building at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, injuring the two occupants and a child pedestrian, a fire official said.

The sports sedan breached the stucco wall of a utility room at the upper level of the Terminal 7 departures area, Los Angeles Fire Department Spokesman Brian Humphrey said on Twitter.

The 9-year-old female was taken to a regional Trauma Center in a critical condition, Humphrey said. The driver and a passenger were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Video captured by a passing motorist showed the rear end of the sedan, its back lights blinking, sticking out of a wall flanked by emergency workers, vehicles and luggage carts.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.