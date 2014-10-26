FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eight firefighters injured in 'death trap' blaze at Los Angeles storage facility
#U.S.
October 26, 2014 / 11:40 PM / 3 years ago

Eight firefighters injured in 'death trap' blaze at Los Angeles storage facility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eight firefighters were injured battling a massive fire at a Los Angeles storage facility filled with combustibles like furniture, artwork, and vinyl records but with no sprinkler system, city and fire officials said on Sunday.

More than 300 firefighters battled overnight to extinguish the blaze that erupted late on Saturday evening at a two-story Extra Space Storage, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin said the building was “like a death trap”, lacking a sprinkler system and good ventilation with a “layout like a mouse maze.”

“Smoke filled the narrow corridors. Water on the ground was boiling. Firefighters needed to rotate in and out in teams to endure the brutal conditions,” Bonin said in a statement.

Five of the eight firefighters injured with minor burns and heat exhaustion were sent to area hospitals and released, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The cause of the fire, which took some 14 hours to extinguish, was under investigation, Humphrey said.

About half of the building was waterlogged, with storage compartments full of charred photos, artwork, furniture, vinyl records and other belongings, including priceless family heirlooms, Humphrey said.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
