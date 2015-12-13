One dead, three hurt in shooting outside L.A. hotel

(Reuters) - One person died and three others were injured in a shooting in front of a downtown Los Angeles hotel early on Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 2:20 a.m. (1020 GMT) at the Standard Hotel, said Rosario Herrera, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department. She did not release the gender of the victim or have information on what prompted the shooting.

“There was an altercation of some kind,” Herrera said.

Four people were taken to hospital where one died, Herrera said. The three others are in stable condition, she said.

No one has been arrested and the investigation continues, she said.

The Standard Hotel has 207 rooms and a rooftop pool and bar, according to its website.