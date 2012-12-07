FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

Arizona ticket holder claims half of record $587.5 million Powerball jackpot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - The holder of a winning lottery ticket bought in Arizona has come forward to claim half of the record $587.5 million Powerball lottery jackpot, the Arizona lottery said on Friday.

The unidentified ticket holder shares the huge prize in the November 29 draw with a Missouri couple, Mark and Cindy Hill, who claimed their prize a week ago.

The Arizona winner has opted to take $192 million before taxes, rather than the annuity option, the lottery said.

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Paul Thomasch

