FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona winner claims half of $587.5 million Powerball jackpot
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 7, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

Arizona winner claims half of $587.5 million Powerball jackpot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - The holder of a winning lottery ticket bought in Arizona has come forward to claim half of a record $587.5 million Powerball lottery jackpot, the Arizona lottery said on Friday.

The ticket holder, who has not been identified, shares the huge prize in the November 29 draw with a Missouri couple, Mark and Cindy Hill, who claimed their prize a week ago.

The Arizona winner, who bought the ticket at a food store in the Phoenix valley but did not immediately come forward to claim the prize, has opted to take $192 million before taxes rather than a larger annuity payment over 30 years, the lottery said.

Lottery authorities were due to hold a news conference later in Phoenix to provide further details, although they said the winner had declined to participate.

The popular lottery - which is played in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands - had not had a winner for two months.

Hopes of winning the vast prize spurred frenzied ticket sales in the days before the draw, boosting the prize by more than $260 million.

The Hills - a mechanic and a former office manager - also opted to take the prize in cash. They told a news conference they would stay put in Missouri, but had plans to travel.

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Paul Thomasch, Cynthia Johnston and Todd Eastham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.