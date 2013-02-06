Fishing trip nets Arkansas couple $1 million lottery win

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (Reuters) - An Arkansas couple went on a fishing trip last weekend and returned a lot richer.

Stephen and Terri Weaver of Stuttgart, Arkansas, did not find the money dangling on the end of their fishing poles, but it came from two winning lottery tickets.

According to the Arkansas Lottery Commission, the couple was on a fishing trip in northeastern Arkansas and stopped at T-Ricks convenience store in Pangburn, about 60 miles northeast of Little Rock. Stephen Weaver bought a “$1 Million Riches” instant ticket. The ticket won him $1 million.

On their way home, they stopped again at T-Ricks and Terri Weaver bought a “Taxes Paid” instant ticket. It netted the couple an additional $50,000.

“The Arkansas County couple ... plans to pay bills and invest in their retirement with their winnings,” a release from the lottery commission said.