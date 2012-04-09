FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland Lottery says Mega Millions winning ticket claimed
#U.S.
April 9, 2012 / 10:35 PM / in 6 years

Maryland Lottery says Mega Millions winning ticket claimed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Maryland winner of a share of the record U.S. $656 million Mega Millions lottery has come forward, the Maryland Lottery said on Monday.

Maryland Lottery Director Stephen Martino plans to hold a news conference on Tuesday morning to provide details about the winning ticket, according to a statement.

Lottery officials have said that three winning tickets were purchased, one in Kansas, one in Illinois, and one in Maryland. The Kansas winner has already come forward but asked to remain anonymous, and officials declined to give details of the winner’s gender, age, occupation or hometown.

The jackpot will be split evenly among the holders of the three tickets.

Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Sandra Maler

