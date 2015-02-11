FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Powerball jackpot hits $500 million for Wednesday drawing
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
February 11, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 3 years ago

Powerball jackpot hits $500 million for Wednesday drawing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Powerball Lottery is shown in this photo illustration after being purchased at a gas station in San Diego, California, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The multi-state Powerball lottery jackpot reached the half-billion dollar mark after rolling over for nearly three months into Wednesday night’s drawing, the Powerball website showed.

The estimated $500 million jackpot was the third-largest in the game’s history and one of the largest lottery jackpots ever in the United States.

Gamblers could select an estimated lump-sum cash payout of $337.8 million if they match all six numbers correctly or opt to take annuity payments over 29 years, before taxes.

The last winner, a Washington woman, told lottery officials she purchased the winning $90 million ticket on Thanksgiving Day and had never bought a Powerball ticket before.

Jackpots start at $40 million and grow until at least one player comes up with the winning numbers. Drawings are made on Wednesday and Saturday nights and tickets cost $2 each. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 175 million.

The biggest Powerball jackpot awarded by the Multi-State Lottery Association was $590.5 million in May 2013 to the holder of a single winning ticket. The association’s Mega Millions lottery awarded a top prize of $656 million three years ago.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time and most participating states sell tickets until an hour before the drawing.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.