Two tickets share $400 million U.S. lottery jackpot
March 19, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 4 years ago

Two tickets share $400 million U.S. lottery jackpot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two winning tickets in Florida and Maryland will share about $400 million from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials said, marking the third highest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winning numbers were 11, 19, 24, 33, 51 and 7, according to the Mega Millions website.

The jackpot had been rolling over since January 3 and swelled again after no one matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing of the game, which is played twice a week.

There was no immediate word on where the ticket was sold in Maryland, but local media reported a ticket was sold at a Sunoco gas station in Merritt Island, east of Orlando, Florida.

The identities of the winning ticket holders were not immediately known.

The record U.S. jackpot of $656 million was in a March 2012 Mega Millions drawing.

Tuesday night’s jackpot carried a cash option of $224 million, the Mega Millions website said.

Mega Millions is played in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Jackpots start at $15 million, according to the website.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson and Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Eric Walsh and Gareth Jones

