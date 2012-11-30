FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri couple wins half of record Powerball lottery jackpot
November 30, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

Missouri couple wins half of record Powerball lottery jackpot

Kevin Murphy

1 Min Read

Cindy Hill holds the microphone to six-year old adopted daughter Jaiden, held by husband Mark as sons Jason (2nd L) and Cody (R) look on during a news conference at the North Platte High School in Dearborn, Missouri, November 30, 2012. The Hill family bought one of the two winning tickets for a record $588-million Powerball lottery from the Trex Mart truck stop in Dearborn,Missouri. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

DEARBORN, Mo (Reuters) - A Missouri couple, Mark and Cindy Hill, were identified by lottery officials on Friday as winners of half the record $587.5 million Powerball jackpot.

Cindy Hill first learned she was a winner on Thursday when she checked her numbers from a ticket she bought at a local Trex Mart gas station and convenience store about 30 miles north of Kansas City, according to a statement by Missouri Lottery on Friday.

The drawing was held late on Wednesday.

“I called my husband and told him, ‘I think I am having a heart attack,'” Hill, 51, said, according to the release. “I think we just won the lottery!”

They shared the Powerball payout with someone who bought a ticket at a food store in Fountain Hills, Arizona, on the outskirts of Phoenix. The Arizona winner has not yet come forward.

Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Paul Thomasch

