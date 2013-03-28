Powerball jackpot winner owes $29,000 in child support: sheriff

Pedro Quezada holds up the promotional Powerball jackpot check of $338 million at the end of a news conference at the New Jersey Lottery headquarters in Trenton, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - The winner of one of the biggest Powerball jackpots of all time owes $29,000 in overdue child support payments, the Passaic County, New Jersey, sheriff’s office said on Thursday.

Pedro Quezada, 44, a county resident who is married and the father of five children ages 5 to 23, was the sole winner of a $338 million jackpot on Saturday.

Because he chose the lump sum option, instead of annual payments over 30 years, he will actually receive $211 million, lottery officials said on Thursday. Officials said that is the third-largest lump sum payment in Powerball history.

The lottery will take out a total of 28 percent in federal and state taxes, which would leave Quezada, who until this week was the owner of a bodega in Passaic, New Jersey, with about $152 million.

His Apple Deli & Grocery now has a “for sale” sign on the door. Quezada told reporters on Tuesday that the business is now closed.

Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said in a statement that his office is attempting to notify Quezada about the support payment. He said that generally the state’s lottery division would pay the judgment out of the winnings.

“Like everyone else, until this warrant is satisfied, Mr. Quezada is subject to potential arrest,” the statement said.

The child support issue dates back to 2009, according to local media reports.

Quezada could not be reached for comment.