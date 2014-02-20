Winning ticket in $400 million U.S. lottery sold in California

(Reuters) - A winning ticket matching all six numbers in a $400 million U.S. Powerball lottery was sold in Milpitas, California, lottery officials in the West Coast state said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The prize is the sixth-largest in U.S. history, and the fourth-largest for Powerball, according to a spokesperson for the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the game.

The winning numbers, drawn late on Wednesday, were 1, 17, 35, 49, 54, and 34, according to Powerball’s website.